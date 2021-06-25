Polish ruling right-wing coalition loses parliament majority

On July 8, 2021, the European Parliament approved a resolution focused on addressing the deteriorating situation of human rights in Hong Kong, among others, it calls for diplomats to boycott the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022. The non-binding resolution passed with the overwhelming support of 578 votes, from across the political spectrum. Just 29 votes were cast against, and 73 votes were abstained. The resolution calls on “the Commission, the Council and the Member States to decline invitations for government representatives and diplomats to attend the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics unless the Chinese Government demonstrates a verifiable improvement in the human rights situation in Hong Kong, the Xinjiang Uyghur Region, Tibet, Inner Mongolia and elsewhere in China.”