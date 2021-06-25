Cancel
Schenectady, NY

Schenectady woman killed in pedestrian accident Thursday

By Steven Cook
The Daily Gazette
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PHWDA_0afCNCBv00
PHOTOGRAPHER: Peter R. Barber A 65-year-old woman died from injuries after she was struck by this Acura in front of the Dollar Store on Crane Street near Chrisler Avenue Thursday, June 24, 2021. She was taken to Albany Medical Center.

A 65-year-old Schenectady resident is dead after she was hit by a car Thursday night on Crane Street.

Schenectady police responded at 7:32 p.m. to the area of 1020 Crane St., where they found Anna M. Escobar had been struck by a car, according to a press release from the Police Department. She was treated at the scene before being transported to Albany Medical Center, where she had been in critical condition before before dying of her injuries.

The occupants of the vehicle, who have not been named by police, stayed at the scene and cooperated in the investigation, police said. Police said they do not believe drugs or alcohol played a role in the accident.

The intersection of Crane Street, Chrisler Avenue and Main Street was shut down for an extended period of time in order to reconstruct the scene, but has since reopened to traffic.

No other details were available. The investigation is continuing.

Categories: News

Schenectady, NY
