Trace Adkins Releases New Song With Luke Bryan And Pitbull And It’s 2013 All Over Again

What are we even doing here guys?

I mean, is it 2013 all over again? Because this song is straight out of the pits of bro-country hell.

Trace Adkins released a new song today called “Where the Country Girls At” featuring Luke Bryan and “Mr. Worldwide,” Pitbull himself, a song that Trace says will be “your party song of the summer.”

Hard pass.

In fact the first words to the song are “Mr. Worldwide.” And then it’s all downhill from there.

I mean, I really thought we were past this shit.

And judging from the comments on Twitter, I don’t think I’m alone on this one.

A song about “putting on your smell good” and going to find some country girls shaking their ass? From three guys who are all over 40? Come on now.

And who keeps thinking that we need Pitbull on a country song? Is this supposed to bring in his fans from pop music? Who are we doing this kind of crap for, guys?

There’s also a shoutout to Pitbull’s NASCAR team in his verse, so maybe that’s what this was all about? Who knows.

Trace calls the song “this generation’s ‘Honky Tonk Badonkadonk'” but at least “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk” didn’t have PITBULL rapping in the middle of it.

Just when I was starting to think we’d finally turned the corner…