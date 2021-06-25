Dayton man charged with murder for deadly shooting off Lexington Avenue

DAYTON — A 45-year-old Dayton man is facing murder and other felonies after he was accused of killing a man in a shooting near the intersection of Salem and Lexington avenues earlier this week.

Donnie Tunstall was arrested shortly after the shooting happened Tuesday afternoon around 5:15 p.m.

Daniel Burch, 30, of Dayton, was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where he later died, said Montgomery County Coroner Kent Harshbarger.

According to Dayton Police, people approached officers as they were beginning to clear from a standoff where a naked man was taken into custody several blocks away.

Those people reported an individual accosting a person with a handgun near the intersection of Salem and Lexington Avenues.

The armed individual was reported to have taken the unarmed person, Burch, into the alley east of Lexington Avenue. Witnesses reported hearing several shots.

Tunstall took off from police when they arrived and dropped a handgun as he ran from the scene, investigators said. He was quickly captured.

Prosecutors approved the charges against Tunstall late Thursday afternoon.

