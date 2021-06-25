Former Smosh Host Wes Johnson Champions 'Yeet 4 Initiative' Streaming Campaign
Wes Johnson, perhaps more commonly known by his online persona and Twitch name Wes_IRL, has been streaming homebrewed Dungeons & Dragons campaigns to an adoring audience since early 2020. Now a notable name in the cosplay, roleplay, and live streaming communities, Wes first made his name back with the Smosh Games series of YouTube videos. But Wes' Smosh time came to an end in 2019, and since then, his focus has been on streaming his own content, and building a unique supportive atmosphere for his fan base. Let's take a look at how Wes sets himself apart.www.techtimes.com