What Are Grits?
All your questions answered—from how they taste to what to make with them. Layla Khoury-Hanold is a contributor at Food Network. Grits were originally consumed by Native Americans and have been a long-standing staple across the American South. In southern cuisine, grits are commonly eaten for breakfast (though whether you're on team sugar or team salt is an intensely debated personal preference). Grits also get top billing in classic lowcountry dishes such as shrimp and grits, and heirloom varieties and their provenances are touted on restaurant menus. Grits are also a practical and economic pantry staple that can feed a crowd or be served as a goes-with-just-about-everything side. But exactly what are grits?