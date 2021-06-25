Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Blue Jackets add Pascal Vincent to coaching staff

By Field Level Media
northwestgeorgianews.com
 16 days ago

The Columbus Blue Jackets introduced Pascal Vincent as their new associate coach Friday, signing him to a three-year deal through the 2023-24 season. Vincent, 49, joins new head coach Brad Larsen's staff after spending the past decade with the Winnipeg Jets. He coached the Jets' AHL affiliate, the Manitoba Moose,...

www.northwestgeorgianews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Larsen
Person
Pascal Vincent
Person
Paul Maurice
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ahl#The Manitoba Moose#Coach Of The Year#The Montreal Juniors#Cape Breton#Field Level Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Winnipeg Jets
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLNHL

Kivlenieks dies at 24, was Blue Jackets goalie

The crew on NHL Now discusses the passing of Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks at 24. Matiss Kivlenieks died Sunday. The Columbus Blue Jackets goalie was 24. The Blue Jackets said Kivlenieks' death was the result of an accident. "We are shocked and saddened by the loss of Matiss Kivlenieks,...
NHLWHIZ

Blue Jackets Goalie Killed in Fall

The Columbus Blue Jackets are mourning the loss of their goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks. The Jackets said in a press release his death at the age of 24 was the result of a tragic accident, The Riga, Latvia native suffered an apparent head injury in a fall. Medical personnel were called immediately, but he succumbed to his injuries a short time later.
NHLPosted by
Pro Hockey Rumors

Blue Jackets trading Seth Jones seems inevitable?

A Seth Jones trade seems like a foregone conclusion this offseason. The Blue Jackets defenseman has stated that he will not sign an extension before his current contract expires after the 2021-22 and will test the free-agent market, all but guaranteeing that he will not re-sign with Columbus. The retooling Blue Jackets are not going to watch another star player walk away as they get nothing in return and recognize that Jones’ value will be much higher this summer as opposed to dealing him in-season. Columbus’ leverage is damaged by Jones’ public statements, but the Blue Jackets will try to create a bidding war to drive up the price. There should be no shortage of interest, and one team is already hot on the trail. In his latest “31 Thoughts” column, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman writes that the Philadelphia Flyers are “definitely” in on Jones and that it isn’t exactly a secret either. Friedman states that there is a lot of chatter surrounding a potential Jones-to-Philly deal already. The Flyers have been open about their desire to add another top pair defenseman across from Ivan Provorov and have a number of talented young roster players and a deep pipeline to offer Columbus whatever it wants. In need of a top center, perhaps the Blue Jackets will ask for 2017 second overall pick Nolan Patrick as the centerpiece of a package for Jones, a top-five pick himself.
NHLSports Illustrated

Blue Jackets, Wild Out of Jack Eichel Sweepstakes?

Reports earlier this month included the Columbus Blue Jackets and Minnesota Wild among the potential suitors for Jack Eichel. However, their interest in the Buffalo Sabres captain seems lukewarm at best. On June 24, The Athletic's Aaron Portzline reported of rumors suggesting the Blue Jackets were “heavily involved” in discussions...
NHLPosted by
Pro Hockey Rumors

2021 free-agent focus for the Columbus Blue Jackets

Free agency is now just a little more than a month away and many teams are already looking ahead to when it opens up. There will be several prominent players set to hit the open market in late July while many teams have key restricted free agents to re-sign as well. Columbus doesn’t have a lot of huge names to lock up, but it’s still an important offseason for the franchise.
NHLColumbus Dispatch

Sylvain Lefebvre hired to round out Columbus Blue Jackets coaching staff

The Blue Jackets’ coaching staff is now complete. The team announced Wednesday that Sylvain Lefebvre, a former NHL defenseman and longtime coach in the American Hockey League, will join coach Brad Larsen’s first staff in Columbus. Lefebvre, 53, joins a team that added former Manitoba Moose head coach Pascal Vincent...
NHLGwinnett Daily Post

NHL: Detroit Red Wings at Columbus Blue Jackets

Blue Jackets G Matiss Kivlenieks dies from fireworks blast. Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks died Sunday night of chest trauma -- not a head injury from a fall -- caused by a fireworks mortar blast. He was 24.
Columbus, OHsunny95.com

Blue Jackets goalie dies in fireworks accident

COLUMBUS – Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest trauma from an errant fireworks mortar blast in what authorities described as a tragic accident on the Fourth of July. Police in Novi, Michigan, say the firework tilted slightly and started to fire toward people nearby. The 24-year-old Kivlenieks...
NHLPosted by
10TV

Columbus Blue Jackets to address Matiss Kivlenieks' death

Columbus Blue Jackets General Manager Jarmo Kekalainen and President of Hockey Operations John Davidson will hold a press conference Wednesday at 3 p.m. to address the recent death of the team’s goalie Matiss Kivlenieks. Kivlenieks died Sunday from chest trauma caused by a fireworks mortar blast, according to a medical...
NHLwosu.org

Blue Jackets Executives Fondly Remember Matiss Kivlenieks

Columbus Blue Jackets executives spoke to the media Wednesday for the first time since the Fourth of July fireworks accident that took the life of up-and-coming goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks. “He made people smile. He’s just a great kid. So, we’ll do what we can to help anybody that needs it,”...
NHLaudacy.com

Blue Jackets coach speaks out about death of goalie Matiss Kivlenieks in Novi

(WWJ) -- The head coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets is making his first public comments about the tragic death of goalie Matiss Kivlenieks. The fireworks accident happened over the Fourth of July weekend at the home of former Detroit Red Wing Manny Legace, during a celebration following his daughter’s wedding.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

THW 2021 NHL Mock Draft: Blue Jackets Select William Eklund Fifth Overall

The Columbus Blue Jackets need a strong infusion of new talent coming into their prospect pool. Holding the fifth-overall pick is a good start towards potentially getting back on the right road after a rough 2020-21 season. After making the postseason in four consecutive seasons, it seems the time is now to start transitioning to a new core.

Comments / 0

Community Policy