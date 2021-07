A highly complex series of maneuvers is occurring in the Congress about the little-known “legislative branch appropriation” which funds operations on Capitol Hill, including the Capitol Police. The issues come from the January 6 insurrection. Congressional Republicans are attempting to hold hostage vital funding for the Capitol Police, by resisting supplemental (extra) funds relating to that day. Congressional Democrats are trying to free up the vitally needed funds to pay the overtime for the police, as well as other funds for hardening the Capitol site against the new attacks. Right now the funding situation is perilous for the Capitol Police.