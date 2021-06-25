Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

The campaign group fighting to protect the spirit of Brick Lane

By Faima Bakar
Time Out Global
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was still dark when the banners started going up on Brick Lane. By the time dawn broke, a message hung from the buildings: ‘Stop the Truman Brewery Shopping Mall’. The east London street became a hub for the Bengali and Bangladeshi communities in the ’60s and ’70s, as families fled war and came to London to look for work. As they settled, Brick Lane became a little Bangladesh. Now the strip is lined with desi sweetshops, street signs in Bangla, lampposts painted green and red (the colours of the Bangladeshi flag) and curry houses. But rising rents and falling profits have started to displace the community.

www.timeout.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tank
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brick Lane#Uk#Bengali#Bangladeshi#Desi#The Runnymede Trust#The Old Truman Brewery#Londoners#British#Asian#South Asians#A Y#Cornershop Taj Stores#Tower Hamlets Council#The Truman Brewery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
News Break
Jobs
Related
LifestyleTime Out Global

See inside the best Airbnb properties in Manchester

The best thing about staying in an Airbnb property is that you get to experience the palce you're visiting like a proper local. Naturally, there are plenty of Airbnbs slap bang in the centre of everything, but often you'll find a real charmer in the outer reaches that show you a side of the place you wouldn't have seen other wise. Having said that, you still want to be able to take advantage of the superb restaurants, bars and nightlife available – especially in a city as buzzing as Manchester. So join us as we peek inside nine of the best Airbnb places to stay in Manchester.
LifestyleTime Out Global

Get a free burger if you share a surname with one of the England squad

Are you lucky enough to be gifted with one of the surnames that will go down in history this Sunday when England win* the Euros? (*This win may be subject to change.) If so, Byron is offering you a free burger all day on Monday July 12, which you can chow down on to either celebrate England’s triumph or use to console yourself that Italy have had the gall to beat us. All you need to do is bring your photo ID into a Byron restaurant to prove you really are called Sarah Trippier, Sophie Grealish or John Sancho, etc etc. Then, for your service to legendary surnames, you’ll be granted a burger of your choice.
TrafficTelegraph

Sadiq Khan faces funding black hole for Crossrail

Sadiq Khan is being urged to “get a grip” of the ballooning cost to finish Crossrail after a £218m funding hole opened up in the finances of London's new tube line. Crossrail, also known as the Elizabeth Line, will now cost taxpayers £19bn, according to a report by the National Audit Office (NAO).
Economythewhiskeywash.com

New ‘Free The Spirit’ Campaign Launched To Cut UK Bourbon Tariffs

Jim Beam, Maker’s Mark, and Brown-Forman have joined with The Bourbon Alliance – distillers, restaurants and pubs, retailers, wholesalers, and US whiskey fans – to urge the British government to remove the 25 percent tariff on imported US whiskey caused by a trade dispute over steel. The Bourbon Alliance is...
Theater & Danceilovetheupperwestside.com

New Group Forms to Accelerate Campaign to Reimagine Metro Theater

I am writing to you on behalf of a group of concerned citizens and activists on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. We are reaching out to let you know that the once beautiful and vibrant Metro Theater—originally called the Midtown Theater—now sits gutted and neglected on Broadway between 99th and 100th streets. The iconic and landmarked art-deco theater was designed by the renowned architectural firm of Boak and Paris in 1931. Since 2006, the Metro has sat empty, shuttered and decaying from neglect.
Public HealthShropshire Star

Face coverings to remain mandatory on public transport in Wales

The move in Wales is in contrast to that of England, where legal requirements to wear masks look set to be dropped. Face coverings will remain mandatory on public transport in Wales, with the requirement for them to continue to be worn in shops also being considered. The approach is...
SocietyBBC

Liverpool MP accuses Met Police of racial profiling

Liverpool's first black MP has accused police officers of racially profiling her and her family on a night out. Riverside MP Kim Johnson said the party of five were surrounded by Metropolitan Police officers on 18 June during the England v Scotland Euro 2020 game. She said officers stopped her...
RestaurantsTime Out Global

New bars to try in Hong Kong now

The city’s new drinking spots that should be on your radar. With bars and restaurants now operating past midnight, Hong Kong's nightlife scene is once again bustling. Though the challenges of the pandemic forced some familiar watering holes to close down, some of these old spaces have now been taken over by new venues, giving us more options for after-work drinks in the city. So, whether you are looking for a hip new cocktail den, a new rooftop bar, or a cafe-cum-bar, read below for a list of new drinking dens to add to your bar-hopping itinerary.
Food & DrinksTime Out Global

Pergola Paddington has opened a Parisian-themed wine terrace

Gay Paris is off the cards for most of us this summer. And sure, we can indulge our continental fantasies by going feral on the Chanel perfume samples at John Lewis and watching that Netflix show. But sometimes you just need a glass of bubbles, a wicker lounger and an 80 percent chance of rain to feel that je ne sais quoi.
Food & DrinksTime Out Global

Get free G&Ts from a giant ice cube on the South Bank

Oh sweet, sweet summer, the season of much sun and many G&Ts. And surely there is nothing nicer than sipping one such beverage on the sunny South Bank... Surely?. Well, it turns out there is – and that’s sipping a G&T on the sunny South Bank that you didn’t have to pay for. Thanks to Greenall’s Gin, 1,000 of you lucky folk can enjoy this primo experience on Thursday July 22 from noon to 4pm (mark those Google Cals now, thirsty Londoners), neatly timed to coincide with when the weather gets roasting again.
ShoppingTime Out Global

The best longboard shops in Singapore

Singapore's sunny weather makes it easy to enjoy a relaxing Sunday outdoors. If you take a stroll around East Coast Park or Gardens By The Bay, you'll see lots of people cycling, rollerblading or longboarding. The latter, especially, has regained popularity over the past few months. Longboarding is easy, convenient and fun – what's there not to love? And after your session, you can just pick up your boards and hop onto a train or MRT. Thinking of getting yourself your first – or tenth – longboard? These are the best longboard shops to check out in Singapore.
ImmigrationPosted by
The Independent

Suspected people-smuggling kingpin arrested in London

A man has been arrested and charged on suspicion of being a leader of an international people-smuggling network.Gul Wali Jabarkhel, a 32-year-old Afghan national who has been found to have been in the UK illegally, was arrested in Colindale, north London, by National Crime Agency officers on Thursday evening.He is suspected of being a high-ranking member of a significant Afghan organised crime group involved in transporting migrants from northern France and Belgium into the UK in the back of lorries.The group had contacts with organised crime groups in Belgium, and planned to use complicit lorry drivers to regularly smuggle migrants...

Comments / 0

Community Policy