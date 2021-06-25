The campaign group fighting to protect the spirit of Brick Lane
It was still dark when the banners started going up on Brick Lane. By the time dawn broke, a message hung from the buildings: ‘Stop the Truman Brewery Shopping Mall’. The east London street became a hub for the Bengali and Bangladeshi communities in the ’60s and ’70s, as families fled war and came to London to look for work. As they settled, Brick Lane became a little Bangladesh. Now the strip is lined with desi sweetshops, street signs in Bangla, lampposts painted green and red (the colours of the Bangladeshi flag) and curry houses. But rising rents and falling profits have started to displace the community.www.timeout.com