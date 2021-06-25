Next-Generation Data Privacy HOPR Platform Enters DeFi and NFT Sphere
Global data transfer has exceeded even the wildest expectations of a decade ago, with more than 4.66 billion people today connected to the world-spanning network. But with more and more people online, data privacy has become a huge question mark hanging over this success. Platforms like HOPR are specifically geared towards making sure that data transferred online, whether individual or at a corporate level, is protected at all times from prying eyes.www.techtimes.com