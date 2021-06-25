Cancel
Oconee County, GA

Oconee blotter: Click on 'cute puppy video' opens up a scam

Athens Banner-Herald
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oconee County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:. "CUTE PUPPY" SCAM: On June 19, a 71-year-old resident of a neighborhood off Lavista Road reported she lost $10,998 in a scam that led her believe her computer was hacked by people attempting to access her bank accounts and link her to child-porn sites. The woman said when she clicked on a “cute puppy video,” her computer went haywire. A female voice warned “fraud alert, encryption problem” with a blaring sound in the background. A phone number popped up for her to call, which she did and was told her computer had been hacked. She received an email telling her to remove money from her bank account and go to Kroger and purchase $3,000 in 13 Target and three Nike gift cards and place the money in an account where it would be safe and later returned to her. The woman visited three Kroger stores to purchase the cards. She provided photos to the caller of the gift cards, along with her driver’s license and credit card. She later realized she had been scammed. She contacted the gift card companies and learned the cards had already been redeemed.

www.onlineathens.com
