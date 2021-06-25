Chicago Auto Show to share refreshed Jeep Compass, plus Jeep's response to Sasquatch Bronco

A refreshed version of the Jeep Compass crossover is next in the long line of the Stellantis NV brand's reveals this year. Jeep will debut the 2022 Compass at the Chicago Auto Show on July 14. It'll be among the first in-person unveilings since the COVID-19 pandemic began as states lift restrictions on events. The brand also will share a new Wrangler SUV package featuring the largest factory-built tires ever to take on Ford Motor Co.'s Bronco Sasquatch package.