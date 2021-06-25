Flood Warning issued for Grundy, Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 10:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 18:21:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Grundy; Livingston The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Thompson River at Trenton affecting Livingston and Grundy Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow evening The Flood Warning continues for the Thompson River at Trenton. * Until tomorrow evening. * At 10:45 AM CDT Friday the stage was 26.4 feet. * Flood stage is 27.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this morning to a crest of 29.5 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage this evening. * Impact...At 28.0 feet, Low lying areas north of the gage are flooded. * Impact...At 30.0 feet, Backwater along the Weldon River causes flooding at Northwest 22nd Avenue and Route A north of Trenton. * Impact...At 31.0 feet, Southwest 30th Avenue floods a quarter mile south of Highway 6. In addition, backwater flooding along Muddy Creek begins to affect Morningsun Drive in southeast Trenton.