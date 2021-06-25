Cancel
Dua Lipa and Ariana Grande Establish This Little Yellow Versace Dress as the Look of the Summer

By Sarah Wasilak
PopSugar
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf the belted yellow skater dress Dua Lipa wears in Versace's fall/winter 2021 campaign looks familiar, it's because Ariana Grande debuted it on The Late Late Show With James Corden. The look is straight off the runway and has the mod, '60s aesthetic Donatella Versace was going for this season. While Grande wore it with matching tights and platform shoes, in the campaign, photographed by Mert Alaş and Marcus Piggott, it's styled on Dua with a silk headscarf and a reinvented La Greca motif. (Lipa also notably dyed her hair for the shoot!)

