This Gorgeous Outdoor Furniture Is Discounted for the Fourth of July

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. There are tons of sales happening this July 4th weekend, including amazing deals on mattresses, sofas, bedding and even vacuums. But one sale that you should really be keeping your eye on is Wayfair’s 4th of July Clearance Sale. Getting your hands on some stellar pieces is pretty much guaranteed during this weekend’s sale, where you can score up to 60 percent off across categories sitewide. With so many people in the midst of upgrading their balconies, patios, and backyards, you can bet Wayfair’s outdoor section is going to be full of epic deals. And if you’re looking to snag a few versatile pieces, you’re also in luck. Wayfair’s home to a slew of double-duty pieces that are perfect for both indoor and outdoor use. We scoured the site and rounded up 12 pieces that’ll look great everywhere from your backyard to your living room, below.