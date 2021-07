There is a circle of life in the NFL where it seems as if some teams project a higher level of value on some positions than others. As we discussed during the draft season that there is a hierarchy in regards to positional value in the NFL, but this projection is slightly different. In addition to teams following the positional value structural chart created by the importance of the position to the day-to-day success of an NFL roster (QB, LT, EDGE, CB), there are some teams that inflate the value of a particular position based on the value they have to the scheme in place.