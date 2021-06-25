Reds Roundup: UEFA Euro Group Stage Round 3

Two teams that had various results in group play faceoff on the final day of the Round of 16 at the UEFA European Championships, as England gets set to take on Germany. England, surprisingly, came out on top of Group D with a 2-0-1 record. Their lone “blemish” was a scoreless draw in a rain-soaked affair against Scotland. Their other two matches showed some promise, as they defeated Croatia, the runner-ups at the latest World Cup, 1-0 in the tournament opener, and the Czech Republic in the group stage finale. Both of those squads each made it to the knockout stage.