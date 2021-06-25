Reds Roundup: UEFA Euro Group Stage Round 3
Here’s how the third round of group stage matches went for every Red Devil involved at UEFA Euro 2020. Harry Maguire: The Manchester United captain made his first appearance in the tournament and did not disappoint. His zipped pass to Harry Kane showed everyone just how much United missed him in the Europa League final and what England lacked in the first two games. He didn’t look fully up to pace, but that’s expected after being on the sidelines for a month. He’ll certainly start in the round of 16.thebusbybabe.sbnation.com