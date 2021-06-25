They called it a conspiracy theory. But Alina Chan tweeted life into the idea that the virus came from a lab.

His new role: Trying to break through the "hell no" wall of vaccine skepticism and conspiracy theories. Title: Barber-stylist and community health care worker. In April, Brown became a certified community health care worker after receiving training from the University of Maryland School of Public Health. Brown is partcipating in "Shots at the Shop," a Biden administration initiative involving 1,000 Black-owned barber shops and beauty salons nationwide. He encourages patrons of The Shop Spa, the barbershop where he works, to get the COVID-19 vaccine. As of June 28, among 42 states reporting such data, fewer than half of Black and Hispanic people have received at least one COVID-19 shot, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. Moreover, the vaccination rate for Blacks is less than 50% in 39 of the 42 states reporting the data, accoding to KFF.