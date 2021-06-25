Mississippi: Kids Killing Kids

Mississippi State News-by Betty Smith

The Mississippi teen who shot and killed 15-year-old Thomas Howard has been charged with first-degree murder.

Hattiesburg Mississippi police arrested him yesterday, making him the third person in the investigation of Tradarius Cooper's death to face charges.

Shootings took place at Pineview Apartments in the afternoon, leaving Cooper with injuries. After sustaining serious injuries, he died.

Additionally, the 14-year-old suspect faces aggravated assault and evidence tampering charges. One juvenile and Judah Miller, age 21, have been charged in connection with the homicide.

As an accessory before the fact of first-degree murder and aggravated assault, Miller is also facing charges of receiving stolen property. Despite being underage, the Mississippi juvenile suspect has been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault, tampering with evidence, and possession of a handgun by a minor

