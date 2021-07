If you’re a Space Jam fan or a sneakerhead, it’s been a heck of a start to July for you — earlier today we saw three different Space Jam: A New Legacy-inspired takes on. ‘s LeBron 18 Low, and now that trifecta is set to be joined by a new Air Force 1 Low “Computer Chip.” Seemingly drawing from the gigantic servers and the digital world seen in the first Space Jam: A New Legacy trailer, this low-cut Air Force 1 offers a more digital, less cartoon-centric look that its compatriots. However, that doesn’t mean it’s lacking for flair.