Los Angeles, CA

Kaiser Alleges $5 Million in Losses in PPE Purchase Scheme

KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 16 days ago
LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Kaiser Foundation Health Plan Inc. is suing a company and a former Kaiser employee for allegedly defrauding the health plan out of millions of dollars as it raced to meet the challenges of having sufficient personal protective equipment for its medical staff during the pandemic. The...

