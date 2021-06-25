Cancel
Manitowoc, WI

Man convicted of killing father and daughter in Manitowoc

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 16 days ago

MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) — A jury in Manitowoc County has convicted a man in the slayings of a father and daughter.

Karl Hess took the stand in his own defense Thursday and testified he fatally shot Richard Miller after discovering that Miller had killed his daughter.

The 37-year-old defendant said he lied to police when he earlier confessed to killing Miller and 19-year-old Jocelyn Miller.

Hess said he went the Miller’s house in Manitowoc armed with a gun in September 2018 to talk to his friend because he was upset about an illegal business proposition, WLUK-TV reported.

Hess testified Miller took the gun and shot Jocelyn, so he shot Miller.

In his earlier confession, police say Hess told them he needed money and believed Miller had cash in his home. Hess said he shot Richard twice before finding Jocelyn hiding in a bedroom and killing her, according to police documents.

The jury on Thursday convicted Hess on two counts of first-degree intentional homicide.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

