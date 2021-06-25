Missing 4-year-old boy found dead in Windham

WINDHAM, Maine (AP) — Police are investigating the death of a 4-year-old boy whose body was found several hours after he was reported missing.

Police used used dogs, drones and a Maine Warden Service plane to look for the boy Thursday afternoon, and searchers found him dead at 7:20 p.m., police said.

The boy, Sulaiman Muhiddin, of Windham, was described a nonverbal. Details of his death were not released.

“It’s a tragic event,” said Capt. William Andrew, of the Windham Police Department. “The loss of any person, especially a 4-year-old. It’s tragic for all involved, especially the family.”

The case remains under investigation by the Windham Police Department. An autopsy will be conducted by the state medical examiner’s office.