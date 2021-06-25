Cancel
Windham, ME

Missing 4-year-old boy found dead in Windham

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 16 days ago

WINDHAM, Maine (AP) — Police are investigating the death of a 4-year-old boy whose body was found several hours after he was reported missing.

Police used used dogs, drones and a Maine Warden Service plane to look for the boy Thursday afternoon, and searchers found him dead at 7:20 p.m., police said.

The boy, Sulaiman Muhiddin, of Windham, was described a nonverbal. Details of his death were not released.

“It’s a tragic event,” said Capt. William Andrew, of the Windham Police Department. “The loss of any person, especially a 4-year-old. It’s tragic for all involved, especially the family.”

The case remains under investigation by the Windham Police Department. An autopsy will be conducted by the state medical examiner’s office.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

