Angel Olsen only seems to get more prolific by the year. In 2019, she released her grand, mercurial All Mirrors, and followed it with a stripped-back twin record, Whole New Mess, last year. This year, she's released her Song Of The Lark box set, which compiles both records alongside alternate versions and rarities, as well as a huge heartland rock collab with Sharon Van Etten, "Like I Used To", which she and Van Etten discussed on a recent episode of The FADER Interview podcast.