Recipes

Renowned chef Marcus Samuelsson kicks off summer with outstanding dish for entertaining

foxla.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRenowned chef, author and cultural icon Marcus Samuelsson, best known for founding Harlem’s beloved Red Rooster in NYC, celebrating the roots of American cuisine is here celebrating the kickoff to summer this morning with an outstanding dish for entertaining, Grilled Shrimp and a blackberry watermelon salad. Marcus Samuelson’s latest cookbook, “The Rise: Black Cooks and the soul of American Food” is out now.

www.foxla.com
Marcus Samuelsson
#Harlem#Soul#Red Rooster#American Cuisine#Food Drink#Grilled Shrimp#American Food
