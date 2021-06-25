Introducing

Meet London's most influential, connected and interesting string-pullers. Let’s get the methodology out of the way first, shall we, so we can get on with all those delicious names you’ve been longing to drop. Soft power is, by its very nature, difficult to quantify and evaluate. It is ineffable and nebulous, and blown with the wind — you might as well try to pin down a cloud. More to the point, if you have to say you possess soft power, then you almost certainly don’t (to paraphrase Mrs Thatcher, who, by the way, didn’t.) Soft Power isn’t advertised, but felt — like charm, or style, or presence.