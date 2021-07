This transcript has been edited for clarity. Hi. I'm Art Caplan. I'm at the Division of Medical Ethics at the New York University Grossman School of Medicine. Caitlyn Jenner — formerly Bruce Jenner, Olympic athlete, and now candidate for governor of California — underwent transition from male to female and has received a large amount of publicity. She may be the most prominent transgender person in America. She has come out recently on a very controversial subject, which is the ability of transgender athletes to compete in sports.