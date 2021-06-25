David DeLuca of Bess Press Inc. on the evolving publishing industry

CALGARY, Alberta, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. ("DIRTT") (TSX: DRT, NASDAQ: DRTT) an interior construction company that uses proprietary software to design, manufacture and install fully customizable environments, announced today that the Board of Directors has unanimously appointed Todd Lillibridge as Chair of the Board of DIRTT, succeeding Steven Parry who plans to retire from the Board next May in connection with the Company's 2022 annual meeting of shareholders. Following the 2022 annual meeting, the DIRTT Board is anticipated to be comprised of seven directors, including the Board Chair. As part of these changes, director Diana Rhoten has succeeded Todd Lillibridge as Chair of the Company's Compensation Committee.