Critical race theory focuses on understanding everyone’s role in America’s history
Critical race theory investigates the role and place of race at the intersection of law, social mores and political power. Not exactly a new thing, it’s been around since the 1970s. Those fearful of it dislike the assertion that race played a central role in structuring American society, and they’ve heard of university academics drawing from Marx that social problems are more a function of social systems than of individual beliefs and attitudes.www.dailypress.com