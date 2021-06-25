Coconut and Raspberry Layered Jelly

With only 4 ingredients, this Raspberry Honey Butter recipe is creamy, fruity, flavorful and deliciously easy to whip up!. I am such a fan of flavored butters (especially fruit butters.) It just elevates your morning toast into something a bit more special. Raspberry is absolutely, hands-down, my favorite fruit and I think it makes this Raspberry Honey Butter absolutely amazing! Using regular butter with some mix-ins, you can have this delicious spread in no time. It goes so good on many things and I seriously can't stop making it. If you want that perfect sweet butter recipe, then you need to try my Raspberry Honey Butter!