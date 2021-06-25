Torghast Guide Shadowlands 9.1

World of Warcraft Retail players have been waiting an excessively long time for this patch, but 9.1 Chains of Domination is finally set to roll out to the live servers today. Blizzard dropped final patch notes last night, but you already know what’s in it: flight in Shadowlands (finally), the Korthia zone (yeah, you’re going back to the Maw), the Sanctum of Domination raid, the Mythic-only Tazavesh dungeon, the new PvP season, new covenant campaign chapters, high-end mob auto-attack damage reduction, better baseline endgame dungeon loot, and the expected round of PvE and PvP class balancing. Torghast has seen a pass with new layers and a reduction in floors per run. The text-to-speech chat tools seem handy too. Raiders, make sure you check out the whole unlock schedule.