Home on Lake Coeur d’Alene listed for sale at $27 million

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — A home on Lake Coeur d’Alene is for sale for $27 million, making it the most expensive home currently listed in Idaho and an indicator of the “entirely different type of wealth” coming into the fast-growing area.

Copper Rock Estate at Mica Bay sits on nearly 30 waterfront acres, The Spokesman-Review reported. The property – which comes fully furnished – includes a nearly 9,000-square-foot main residence, guest house, caretakers’ home with a shop and 738 feet of sandy beach frontage.

“Homes like this are totally new to the North Idaho market because the introduction of the ultra-high-end golf communities have attracted an entirely different type of wealth to the area,” said listing agent Greg Rowley of Coldwell Banker Schneidmiller Realty.

After the Golf Club at Black Rock and Gozzer Ranch Lake & Golf Club opened in 2003 and 2007, respectively, they drew a following of celebrities and wealthy visitors, some of whom desired waterfront property.

The 4-bedroom, 4.5 bathroom lodge-style estate blends indoor and outdoor living with retractable glass walls and spaces for entertaining. The property has several outdoor terraces, and nearly every room has a lake view. The house has a wine cellar, gym and theater room.