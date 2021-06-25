REMEMBRANCE: RICH GLAZIER

Charles Town Races has an eight-race card on tap for this evening. Post time for the opener is 7:00 p.m., and we’ve got Charles Town picks. Race 11-2-5-3There’s a chance of rain today, and a wet track would certainly move him up, but we’ll take a swing with #1 Candy Invasion (7-2) all the same. This one didn’t have the cleanest trip last out and only managed third, a length behind second choice #2 Never Compromise (5-2), but he was seven lengths clear of the rest. His best efforts would put him right there… Never Compromise was second that day, and like Candy Invasion has been making short work of his conditions for Runco… The addition of blinkers seems to have done the trick for #5 No Change (5-1), who’s won two straight since donning the hood. He’ll make his third start off the bench here and might be the value play… What a good job trainer Javier Contreras has done with #3 Nico (6-5). The Trappe Shot colt was off a year-and-a-half but returned running and last out, in his second start of the year, won by 10. So why pick against? All his best efforts have come going 4 1/2 furlongs, and in his one two-turn try, he led late but was outfinished. He obviously could win here, but do you want short odds on a horse trying to win around two turns for the first time?