REMEMBRANCE: RICH GLAZIER

By Frank Vespe
theracingbiz.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRich Glazier loved Delaware Park, thoroughbred racing, and playing the ponies more than you do. That’s why the unassuming Glazier became, for generations of fans, the face of Delaware racing: Mr. Delaware Park. Glazier, the longtime paddock host at Delaware Park, passed away June 22 at his home in Wilmington,...

