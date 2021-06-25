Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

Police shoot, kill man in Portland, Oregon

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 16 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a Portland, Oregon, police officer shot and killed a man outside a motel near the Oregon Convention Center.

Police initially were called to the Motel 6 Thursday night. Dispatch reports indicate the first two officers were at the motel about 7:15 p.m. Portland Fire & Rescue emergency medics also were at the scene when the shooting occurred.

Police described the man as a white adult. They said they went to the motel for a welfare check but released few other details.

The man appeared to have a weapon in his hand, Kalli Temple, who lives across the street from the motel and watched the scene unfold from her window, told The Oregonian/OregonLive. Police approached him and looked as if they were trying to get him to drop it, she said.

But he ran from them, Temple said.

An officer then shot the man from about 8 to 12 feet away, she said. Temple said it appeared the man had been having a mental health crisis.

The officer who shot him was placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard practice, as police and prosecutors investigate.

Police said they would release the name of the man who was killed after the medical examiner confirms his identity and officers notify his family.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

502K+
Followers
273K+
Post
237M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Mental Health#Ap#Portland Fire Rescue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Kansas City, MOPosted by
The Associated Press

5 Kansas City officers charged with crimes still on the job

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Five Kansas City police officers facing criminal charges remain on the job, with four on administrative duty and one still on patrol. Community leaders who have been critical of the Kansas City Police Department say they are particularly angry that a detective charged with manslaughter, Eric DeValkenaere, remains on administrative duty and is being paid, according to the Kansas City Star.
Indianapolis, INPosted by
The Associated Press

Police: Man found dead behind Indianapolis church was shot

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man recently found dead behind a church on the city’s east side was fatally shot, Indianapolis police said Saturday. Police were called around 7 p.m. on Friday to Indianapolis First Church of the Nazarene after church members reportedly found a body, WISH-TV reported. The next day the coroner’s office conducted an autopsy and found the man died from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound, according to police.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
The Associated Press

Body of missing 91-year-old woman found in St. Paul creek

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say a 91-year-old woman who had been missing was found dead in a creek in St. Paul. Police say foul play is not suspected. The Star Tribune reports police had asked for the public’s help in finding Shoua Lee, who has memory problems, after she left her residence 6:15 p.m. on Friday. Family and community members had been searching for her, along with police.

Comments / 0

Community Policy