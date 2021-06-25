Cancel
Public Safety

The Most Dangerous American States

By Steven John
Grunge
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There are, for better or for worse, a lot of different ways to define danger. There is danger of death or injury, of sickness or robbery, of disaster, of animal attack, of domestic violence, and on the list goes. Just as the many potential sources of danger are varied, so, too, is the likelihood of your experiencing them based on where you are. And that, at least, is a bit of silver lining: For example, while you might be the most likely to be killed in an automobile accident in Alabama, at least your chances of encountering a serial killer are lower than you face in California. And while Oklahomans are at the greatest risk of suffering from domestic violence, they are at less risk than their Texan neighbors to the south of being killed by an animal.

