How to fund the adventure of a lifetime

They say you only get one great dog in your lifetime, and in my case, that is true. I’ve owned over a dozen hunting dogs in my life, and none could hold a dog biscuit to my ol’ yellow Lab, Cove. He is our once-in-a-lifetime dog, named after my cardiologist, Doctor Christopher Cove, who, along with some amazing EMTs, saved my life one hot July 4th. It was 12 years ago that the doctor placed a stent in my left anterior descending artery after I’d gone into full cardiac arrest while washing my truck on a rare 4th at home. It only took five minutes for the Henrietta Ambulance EMTs to arrive. One week earlier, I had been fishing in the Thousand Islands. Had it hit me then, I would have ended up deader than a bloated skunk on the side of 490. There is no doubt in my mind my fishing buddies would have waited until the bass stopped biting before taking me to shore and then emptying my tackle box of all my good lures before calling 911.