Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

How to fund the adventure of a lifetime

By Joanne Finney
goodhousekeeping.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the past 18 months, who doesn't dream of leaving the 9-5 behind? New research from Mintel shows that almost twice as many of us are planning a trip of a lifetime than they had been pre-pandemic. 'Grown up' gap years are growing in popularity too, with 46% of those taking a gap year aged over 26, according to a Sainsbury's Bank survey.

www.goodhousekeeping.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adventurers#Travel Insurance#Adventure Of A Lifetime#Scholarships#Mintel#Sainsbury#Bank#Chip#Nextchallenge#Ghi#Amazon Co Uk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
Related
Personal Financejohnstonsunrise.net

A trip of a lifetime

A trip of a lifetime is coming up this week, and I am dreading it immensely. It has caused the most anxiety of anything else I have ever done. I have lain awake at night with worry, sick to my stomach and palms sweating. Always willing to help someone in need, I may have overstepped my capabilities. I will be chaperoning a young woman who is deaf, (and a friend of my daughter’s), along with her two-month-old infant, sixteen-month-old daughter, three-year-old son AND her German Shepherd service dog. A victim of domestic violence, she has found a family to take her in, but they live in South Carolina. She has limited money but meagerly offered to contribute $200 towards the trip as she looked up at me with tears in her eyes. Who could say no?
Lifestyleflaunt.com

How Pablo Valero Travels the World and Enjoys His Adventures

Many people continue to drag themselves to their workplace without realizing the fact that all that is needed is a change and that they have to follow their dreams. While their passion may be in doing some other thing, they are slogging at work only to put food on the table. Making a successful career can be challenging but sticking to the one that you hate can be a burden for life. Pablo Valero was in a similar situation when he decided to make a change. With a degree in Commerce and International Business, he eventually landed up in an office job but that could not satiate the wanderer in him.
Lifestyleocmomblog.com

How The Rolex Explorer II Embodies The Spirit of Adventure

Rolex is known for its state-of-the-art world-class watch collections that are popular among men and women alike. When asked what people love most about this luxury watch, you would often hear them say that it’s a great investment piece that can be passed on from one generation to another. Apart from that, its top-notch styles and designs are ones to look out for, all of which can go well with any look and occasion.
Travelmissmillmag.com

Traveling on a Budget: 4 Essential Tips for an Amazing Vacation

The process of planning a trip is almost the same for everyone, no matter the destination or budget. When you plan to travel on a budget, though, it becomes even more crucial to be aware of your personal finances. It only takes a few steps to get rid of the stress often caused due to budgeting. In this feature, I will walk you through some of them that I found to be essential to staying in my price range.
Lifestylefragrantica.com

Perfumed Horoscope: July 12 - July 18

Ready or not here it comes, one of the biggest love affair opportunities this year so far. Your new or revamped love interest will override everything else. If you’re already stationed in a relationship, expect to get new wings, and also go to territories that were yet unknown to mankind. If you are creatively inclined and are involved in some projects this week, expect to reach the maximum peak of your creativity. Sharpen your insight into the spaces of others for maximum benefit. By Le Ré Noir try #286 Tarte bizarre, #300 Dis-moi ça! or #88 Oliban Séducteur.
Henrietta, NYwestsidenewsny.com

Cove, a once-in-a-lifetime dog

They say you only get one great dog in your lifetime, and in my case, that is true. I’ve owned over a dozen hunting dogs in my life, and none could hold a dog biscuit to my ol’ yellow Lab, Cove. He is our once-in-a-lifetime dog, named after my cardiologist, Doctor Christopher Cove, who, along with some amazing EMTs, saved my life one hot July 4th. It was 12 years ago that the doctor placed a stent in my left anterior descending artery after I’d gone into full cardiac arrest while washing my truck on a rare 4th at home. It only took five minutes for the Henrietta Ambulance EMTs to arrive. One week earlier, I had been fishing in the Thousand Islands. Had it hit me then, I would have ended up deader than a bloated skunk on the side of 490. There is no doubt in my mind my fishing buddies would have waited until the bass stopped biting before taking me to shore and then emptying my tackle box of all my good lures before calling 911.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

Amazon calls influencer Ava Louise’s latest video a ‘hoax’ after she claims package contained used menstrual pads

Amazon has denied claims made by a popular social media influencer that one of her recent orders contained used menstrual pads. In footage posted to TikTok on Thursday, Ava Louise, who went viral last year after licking an airplane toilet seat, alleged that a package she received after ordering jewelry contained blood and several sanitary napkins.
TravelTravelPulse

What It's Like Cruising the Greek Isles Right Now

I’m a worrier by nature, so although I was very much looking forward to a Greek Isles sailing aboard Celestyal Cruises’ Celestyal Crystal, I was nonetheless anxious about fulfilling the requirements for entry into Greece and the cruise itself. For me, what was most anxiety-provoking was the fear of the...
Traveltravelanddestinations.com

Best Places to Find and Book Hotels and Other Travel Accommodation Online

Nowadays with the presence of the web, booking accommodation online is an easy task. You’ll find countless providers available offering an easy way to find your accommodation through interactive maps, vast search results and plenty of filters. Whether you’re after a beautiful luxury hotel, a quirky gem, an eco-hotel or a cheap dorm in a hostel, there is something for everyone. To help you find a great place to stay when you next travel we have found some of the best providers to consider.
Astronomycreators.com

New Moon Grace

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Some people need to be constantly entertained or they will leave. Let them. You don't need the extra work of dancing for an unappreciative audience. Seek only relationships of mutual investment. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The pot of gold is within your realm. To find this...
LifestyleT3.com

T3's favourite memory foam pillow just got a rare price drop

One of our favourite bedding brands, Panda, is having a summer sale with some seriously good price drops across many of its sleep accessories. The deal that caught our eye is 22% off the Panda pillow – currently our top memory foam pick in our best pillow ranking, and picking up the full five stars in our Panda bamboo memory foam pillow review.
Pasadena, CApasadenanow.com

Travel Tips From a Pasadena Professional: Be Safe, and Smart, and Flexible

So you’re ready to travel, and you’re pretty confident that you’ve thought through all of the details. We asked local Debbie Pham, certified luxury travel specialist at Live Travel in Pasadena, to share some of her secret (and not-so-secret) tips for successful travel in a mostly vaccinated world. Turns out, we’d missed a few details and learned a thing or two.
Weight Losssignalscv.com

Keto Max Science Reviews – UK Dragons Den (Scam Or Legit)

It is true that nothing could be impossible to achieve in this world if endless and long-lasting dedication and determination are shown. And losing body fat is something in which more than your exercises and diet schedule determination and consistency work. keto max science is one such ketogenic weight loss product that keeps you determined and motivated always until you achieve your desired fitness goals.
Cell Phoneswpsdlocal6.com

How to use Google Travel to plan your next vacation

Americans clearly are ready for a post-pandemic vacation. Over the July 4 holiday weekend, the TSA reported over 10 million people passed through airport checkpoints which are close to pre-pandemic numbers over the Fourth of July holiday in 2019. If you're looking to book a vacation now for late summer...
theluxurytravelexpert.com

Tips for booking the best deal at a luxury hotel

Friday newsletters always feature luxury travel contests, tips, series, or news. Today: Tips for getting the best deal at a luxury hotel. When the coronavirus first hit, travelers were canceling their trips left and right. Today, the travel industry is showing encouraging signs of bouncing back from COVID-19. So, it might be a good time to re-blog one of my very first articles, one that I find particularly interesting since it explains my strategy for booking stays at luxury hotels (and how I am able to afford this lifestyle).

Comments / 0

Community Policy