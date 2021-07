OLIVIA, Minn. — Police say an officer fatally shot an armed person after an "altercation" in the early hours of Sunday morning. According to a release from the Olivia Police Department, the on-duty officer was "confronted by an armed individual" at about 2:20 a.m. in an alley near the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue. The officer used a firearm after an "altercation," the department said.