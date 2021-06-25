David Ross, Cubs Could Face Difficult Decision if Jake Arrieta Continues to Struggle

Arrieta allowed six runs (three earned) on four hits and four walks across 1.2 innings in a no-decision Wednesday against the Brewers. He struck out two. Arrieta was better his last time out, allowing just two earned runs across five innings, but he's had way too many poor performances this season. The veteran righty has now allowed 25 runs (20 earned) across his last six outings, and his season-long ERA of 5.57 reflects his struggles. Coming off of a disappointing 2020 campaign in Philadelphia in which he posted a 5.08 ERA, Arrieta is not a reliable fantasy option at this point in his career. He lines up to face the Phillies in his next scheduled start Tuesday.