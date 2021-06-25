Cancel
David Ross, Cubs Could Face Difficult Decision if Jake Arrieta Continues to Struggle

By Evan Altman
cubsinsider.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJake Arrieta knows a little something about throwing no-hitters against the Dodgers, so perhaps it’s fitting that he’ll be taking the bump Friday night in the wake of his team’s combined effort in the series opener. More accurately, Cubs fans are happy their team got a win prior to Arrieta’s start. The former ace has been very much former and not so much ace over for several weeks now, going 2-6 with a 7.58 ERA over his last nine starts.

