In the past few years, there's been a rise in female MCs dominating the game. Of course, Nicki Minaj has been leading the troops, along with Cardi B but then when newcomers like Megan Thee Stallion came along, there was a demand among fans for an update on 1997's "Not Tonight (Ladies Night)." Kim even said that she's interested in revamping the track back in 2017. She said she wanted to include Remy Ma and Cardi B on the track. Later on, Nicki Minaj said she had an interest in partaking in that track, though it appears that there's a version on the track on the way.