There was a flood of tears, hugs and beer. Denmark’s story started in distress, but it did not end in Amsterdam and will happily be continued in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020.Wales came and they were conquered, seeing Kasper Dolberg score past them twice, with Joakim Maehle and Martin Braithwaite adding a late sting. They had insisted they would play the game, not the occasion, and that they were too experienced to get sucked into the emotion, or be distracted by the Danish dominance in the stands.Rob Page’s side never really got going at the Johan Cruyff Arena, and while...