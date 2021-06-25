How to Craft Legendaries Shadowlands 9.1

A helpful crafting station that you’re going to want to make in Grounded is called the Grinder. You can use this to crush up several plants to turn them into a slurry, and when an item is broken down into that slurry you can feed to insects to tame them or turn it into useful bricks where you can create mushroom-based buildings. If you’re looking to unlock the Grinder, not only will you need a number of Raw Science, but you also need to hunt down a specific BURG.L chip.