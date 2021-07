A TikTok video, purportedly of the north side of the Champlain Towers South condo moments before it collapsed, appears to show water pouring out of a ceiling in the parking garage and huge chunks of concrete and rubble covering the floor.The video by user Adriana Sarmiento was posted with the caption: “The basement was the first to collapse!!!”Ms Sarmiento told ABC News that she was on vacation and swimming in a nearby hotel pool when she heard a noise and went to inspect what had happened. She said on TikTok’s comments section that she took the video at 1.18am on...