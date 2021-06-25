Battle Creek Bombers storm back, but come up short to Kenosha

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Bomber’s late fight was not enough as they fell to Kenosha 5-4 Thursday afternoon. Battle Creek made it a one-run game in the ninth as Caleb Balgaard and Aaron Beck came home on wild pitches by Kenosha reliever Brady Kais. The reliever bent in the ninth but did not break as he got Sy Snedeker to fly out to the warning track in right-center field to end the game, stranding a runner on third.