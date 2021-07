Ocean-going Black Series show what’s possible with a quintet of supercharged V8s. Skip 10 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Cigarette Racing isn’t a new form of motorsport where people chuff away on carcinogenic sticks as rapidly as possible. That’d be silly. No, Cigarette Racing is an esteemed cigarette boat manufacturer (don’t worry, the boats aren’t made of cigarettes, either – they’re just long and thin so look like them) who has forged quite a partnership with AMG, producing a line of really, really fast, really, really powerful boats to match Affalterbach’s really, really, fast, really, really, powerful Mercedes.