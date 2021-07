Let's be honest; no longer can we deny the fact that electric performance cars are insanely quick. We've covered countless drag races where EVs destroy their gas-powered counterparts (it never gets old). So what about pitting two of the most extreme electric performance cars currently available against each other? In this latest drag strip battle, we get to see two ultimate warriors duke it out: on the one hand, we have the new Tesla Plaid Model S, which has been seen beating gas-powered supercars with only 50 percent battery life left, and on the other hand, we have the Porsche Taycan Turbo S which simply won't stop setting world records.