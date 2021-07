Spartans Athletic Director Bill Beekman welcomes Michigan State University College of Nursing Dean Randy Rasch to this edition of the MSU Today podcast. “The basics are pretty much the same, but I think one of the things that's happened in the pandemic is that more people are much more aware of what nursing is about.” Rasch says in response to Beekman’s opening question about how nursing has evolved and what the profession’s future looks like. “When people hear nursing, what they hear or what they visualize is what they see nurses doing, like getting patients' medications, baths, and all of those things while you're in the hospital. People are beginning to hear more about what nurses have to know and how they have to think.