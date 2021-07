Radio broadcaster Dave Mishkin recaps Tampa Bay's Game 2 win over the Canadiens. Hungry to even the series at one game apiece, the Canadiens did many things well in Game Two. During the first period, they used their quick transition game to generate chances off multiple odd-man rushes. Then, over the final 40 minutes, they tilted the ice by dominating puck possession. Shot attempts over the final two periods were 53-26 in favor of Montreal. The second period was especially lopsided for the Canadiens, who repeatedly won puck battles and spent most of the period in possession of the puck in the offensive zone.