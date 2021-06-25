Suns' Deandre Ayton: Comes close to double-double

Ayton finished with 18 points (9-13 FG, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds, two blocks and a steal across 36 minutes in Thursday's loss against the Clippers. Ayton ended one rebound shy of posting a double-double for the second time over his last three games. While he didn't make a huge impact as he did in Game 2, he still provided decent numbers on both ends of the court. This was just his second game with multiple blocks in the current postseason run, while he has also scored at least 18 points in each of the three games of the current series. Plus, Ayton has been shooting exceptionally well from the floor and has made 72.3 percent of his field-goal attempts since the start of the playoffs.