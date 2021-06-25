Foreigner Announces Return To Road Tour, with stops in Port Chester and at NYS Fair
Foreigner has announced their return to the road tour with a 121 date, year-long tour. Covering across sixteen countries, The US Tour is set to kick off June 24th, in Iowa. Foreigner, one of the world’s best selling bands of all time includes timeless anthems, “I Want To Know What Love Is,” “Cold As Ice,” and “Waiting For A Girl Like You.” With more than 80 million records sold, ten multi-platinum albums and 16 US Billboard Top 30 songs, Foreigner is hailed as one of the most popular rock acts in the world.nysmusic.com