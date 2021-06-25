Foreigner Announces Return To Road Tour, with stops in Port Chester and at NYS Fair

Welcome to Cortland County! This area is located in Central New York, southeast of the Finger Lakes region, and has a rich history since the end of the Revolutionary War. The land that makes up this county was originally set aside by the Province of New York to compensate local soldiers for their participation in the War. Consisting of two million acres, the Military Tract of Central New York was approved by Congress in 1789 and made final in 1799. 600 acres were given to each solider and, by 1908, the boundaries of current-day Cortland County were finalized.