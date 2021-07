I will truly never forget the first time I saw Black Widow’s entrance into the Marvel Cinematic Universe and I know that is the case for so many other female viewers like me. Seeing a strong, female superhero holding her own and fighting alongside 5 men (many of whom with superpowers) on the big screen was a huge deal. It was inspiring and gave so many a feeling of being represented in a genre that was male-dominated for so long. While many have come after her, Natasha Romanoff paved the way and her legacy will forever live on for that exact reason.